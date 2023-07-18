Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow and NGMC Gainesville are two of the first hospitals in the state to be awarded the 2023 Lantern Award by the Emergency Nurses Association, according to a press release from Northeast Georgia Health System.
“We are honored to have our emergency care team recognized as among the best in the country,” said Angela Gary, executive director of trauma and emergency services at NGMC. “It’s wonderful to have the hard work and dedication of our physicians, staff, and leadership team recognized, but that’s not why they do what they do. They bring their best every day because they want every patient to recover quickly and return home, happy and healthy.”
