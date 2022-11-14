Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the emergency department, according to a press release from NGHS.
The total estimated cost of the entire planned expansion — projected for completion by 2026 — is nearly $565 million.
The expansion paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton including:
•235,000 square feet of new clinical space, including two new patient care floors and 150 licensed acute care beds – bringing the hospital’s total licensed bed count to 284
•increasing the number of treatment rooms in the emergency department from 23 to 46 to care for more people quickly and efficiently
•creating a new helipad, which will mean faster and more efficient access to life-saving heart, stroke and surgical care.
•adding more than 200 new parking spaces for patients and visitors
•expanding the pharmacy, laboratory, kitchen and other support spaces
A Certificate of Need (CON) application has also been filed with the state to add more operating rooms to expand available surgeries and procedures. Additional expansion also includes the construction of an endovascular operating room for the performance of complex vascular and cardiac cases. Areas for care before and after surgery will also be expanded.
“We began planning for the Braselton campus almost 20 years ago, working with community leaders who shared our vision for what this hospital could become,” says Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “This expansion is not only a reflection of the growth of the Braselton area, but also of our original plan to continue to add timely, comprehensive, much needed health-related services for the community.”
The expansion is scheduled to begin in late November, with new patient care floors completed in summer 2025. The emergency department expansion is expected to be complete in 2026.
“This is another of our many projects we refer to as ‘Growing the Greater Good,’” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “That phrase is a reminder that, when we grow to care for more patients and expand our clinical services, we’re ultimately reinvesting in the overall health of our region – whether that’s through the care we provide, creating new jobs, or the ripple effect high-quality health care can have in a community.”
