Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the emergency department, according to a press release from NGHS.

The total estimated cost of the entire planned expansion — projected for completion by 2026 — is nearly $565 million.

