Patients experiencing lower urinary track symptoms related to an enlarged prostate now have access to a more precise, minimally invasive treatment option at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton.
Aquablation therapy to treat an enlarged prostate, clinically known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is performed by a surgeon using the AquaBeam Robotic System. It is the only procedure that uses a heat-free waterjet controlled by robotic technology to remove any excess prostate tissue causing symptoms. No incision is made, as the prostate is reached through the urethra. In addition, it Is the only procedure that combines a camera with ultrasound imaging, giving the surgeon the ability to see the entire prostate in real time.
