Stormready

Anthony Williamson (right), president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton, poses for a photo with David Nadler (left), warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service and a member of Georgia’s StormReady Advisory Board, after NGMC Braselton was re-certified as StormReady.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Braselton was recently recertified for its third time as StormReady by the National Weather Service, meaning the hospital has a plan in place to handle all types of extreme weather.

“We have a robust process to prepare, notify and respond to severe weather within our health system,” said Luke Anderson, manager of emergency preparedness for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). “The StormReady certification is further evidence that we are always reviewing and refining that process in order to keep our patients and staff safe.”

