Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Braselton was recently recertified for its third time as StormReady by the National Weather Service, meaning the hospital has a plan in place to handle all types of extreme weather.
“We have a robust process to prepare, notify and respond to severe weather within our health system,” said Luke Anderson, manager of emergency preparedness for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). “The StormReady certification is further evidence that we are always reviewing and refining that process in order to keep our patients and staff safe.”
Since 2016, Juan Garcia, security coordinator at NGMC Braselton, has been leading the charge to maintain StormReady certification for the hospital. This voluntary program encourages communities, universities, health systems and counties to be prepared for severe weather. Anderson, Garcia and the rest of the emergency management team have plans to expand this accreditation to the rest of NGMC’s hospital campuses.
To qualify as part of the program, which spans the country, NGMC Braselton:
• Established a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.
• Has more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.
• Created a system that monitors weather conditions locally.
• Promoted the importance of public readiness through community seminars.
• Developed a formal hazardous weather plan, including training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
“While it may not happen often, severe weather does affect us here in Braselton,” said Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “It’s comforting knowing we have everything in place to keep everyone safe in those situations. I’m proud of the dedication and commitment this team has shown to earn this certification.”
