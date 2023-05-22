NGMC-Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) had a financial impact of an estimated $4.2 billion on the local community and state economy, according to a recent report by the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA).

The report found that, in 2021, NGMC generated $4,274,218,473 in revenue for the local and state economy; provided more than $70 million in total estimated charity care; and sustained nearly 15,000 full-time jobs throughout the region and state – in addition to more than 9,000 people directly employed by Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). The more than $70 million in total estimated charity care, which provides financial assistance to people who meet certain criteria and cannot afford to pay all or portions of their medical bills, doesn’t include unpaid bills that are written off or nearly $12 million NGMC provided in community outreach such as free screenings and health education.

