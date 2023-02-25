NGMC-Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC)-Gainesville was recently verified as a Level I trauma center. The hospital is now one of five state-designated Level I trauma centers in Georgia and only the fourth nationally-verified Level I trauma center in the state.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting news for our community and beyond,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System. “Since NGMC Gainesville’s Level II trauma center designation in 2013, our amazing trauma team has cared for nearly 20,000 trauma patients that would have had to travel outside our region for care.”

