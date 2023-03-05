NGMC-Braselton

Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s cancer centers in Braselton, Gainesville and Toccoa are now the only accredited radiation oncology locations north of Atlanta.

"It is an honor to be recognized for the high-quality radiation oncology care we provide," said Geoffrey Weidner, MD, a radiation oncologist with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and medical director of radiation oncology at NGMC. "No one wants to undergo cancer treatment, but knowing that your radiation oncology team meets such high standards provides reassurance that you couldn’t be in better hands."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.