Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s cancer centers in Braselton, Gainesville and Toccoa are now the only accredited radiation oncology locations north of Atlanta.
"It is an honor to be recognized for the high-quality radiation oncology care we provide," said Geoffrey Weidner, MD, a radiation oncologist with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and medical director of radiation oncology at NGMC. "No one wants to undergo cancer treatment, but knowing that your radiation oncology team meets such high standards provides reassurance that you couldn’t be in better hands."
NGMC received this national accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology, which evaluated the radiation oncology service’s safety and quality processes. NGMC range of cancer services includes cancer prevention and screening; early diagnosis; cancer staging; advanced treatment through medical oncology, radiation oncology and surgery; patient navigation; and rehabilitation.
NGMC’s physicians and clinical staff care for approximately 3,000 newly-diagnosed cancer patients each year at locations in Braselton, Gainesville, Toccoa and Winder.
For more information about NGMC’s cancer services and physicians, visit nghs.com/cancer or call 770-219-8815.
