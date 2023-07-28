Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) recently reached a milestone with the completion of its first ion robotic bronchoscopy on a lung cancer patient. The new technology provides the tools to diagnose lung cancer sooner and with more accuracy so patients can receive life-saving treatment earlier.
The procedure was performed at NGMC Gainesville by April McDonald, MD, pulmonologist with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. The new technology senses the shapes of the airways, assisting the specialist to use natural openings in the body – providing a new approach to lung cancer biopsy, diagnosis and staging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.