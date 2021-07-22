The Delta variant has already caused COVID-19 surges in other states, and it’s reached Georgia now. The Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) is hosting a July 28 event to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 years of age and older who still need the shot. The NGPC is urging those in the community who are unvaccinated to sign up.
The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Corporate Plaza at 3137 Frontage Road in Gainesville.
“Unfortunately, more than half of our state still isn’t vaccinated, and that leaves us all vulnerable to another crippling spike,” organizers said. “The vaccine is the weapon we didn’t have in the fight before, and we need everyone who is eligible to protect themselves so our businesses can remain open, our children can return to school and our communities can continue to recover.”
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and where to receive a shot, visit nghs.com/covid-19/vaccine-updates.
