As the COVID-19 response continues, the Northeast Health District has begun serving as a coordination point for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the community.
The health district — which serves Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Madison, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties — began accepting donations this past Monday, April 27th. The following items are being accepted:
- N-95 respirators
- Surgical masks
- Cloth face coverings
- Eye protection (face shields/goggles/glasses)
- Gowns
- Gloves (latex free)
- Disinfectant wipes
- Shoe covers
- Hand sanitizer
“The amount of support we’ve received from the public has been incredible and is so appreciated,” expressed Elisabeth Wilson, Region E Healthcare Coalition Facilitator and point of contact for donations. “These donations will help our local healthcare organizations continue to provide care to serve our community.”
Donated items will be distributed to local healthcare and long-term care facilities that may be experiencing difficulties obtaining these items.
“We are grateful for the support and resources the Georgia Department of Public Health has offered us throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At PruittHealth – Athens Heritage, we're especially thankful for the Georgia Department of Public Health's help securing the necessary personal protective equipment to keep our patients and staff safe,” noted Elise Stafford, administrator at PruittHealth – Athens Heritage, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Athens-Clarke County.
Contact Elisabeth Wilson at 706-286-4684 or elisabeth.wilson@dph.ga.gov with questions or to donate supplies.
