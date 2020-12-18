The Northeast Health District began providing COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers by appointment on Friday, December 18. Vaccinations are being administered at the Clarke County Health Department.
Due to limited availability of vaccine, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recommended that certain priority population groups receive the vaccine first. This tiered method of vaccine distribution will prioritize the most vulnerable populations along with key parts of the workforce, the health district said in a news release. The Northeast Health District will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines to Tier 1A, which includes people serving in healthcare settings and residents of nursing homes.
“We have all been waiting for this moment, and we look forward to being able to provide protection to all of our community members as soon as enough vaccine becomes available. But for right now, it is critical that we use the limited supply to protect our healthcare workers and those most at risk from infection,” explained Dr. Stephen Goggans, District Health Director. “This is a tremendous step forward in the fight against COVID-19.”
Healthcare workers whose employers are not providing COVID-19 vaccines may make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination through a Northeast Health District clinic by calling 706-340-0996.
Members of other priority groups may visit PublicHealthAthens.com to complete a pre-registration form. Members of the priority groups who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be contacted to complete the registration process and will be notified when an appointment is available.
For more information about how groups are prioritized for vaccine eligibility, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations-process.html
For local COVID-19 vaccination information, visit: https://publichealthathens.com/wp/programs/infectious-disease/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination/
