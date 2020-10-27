The Northeast Health District recently provided guidance for reducing the risk of COVID-19 during fall festivities.
Some lower risk activities include carving or decorating pumpkins outside at a safe distance, hosting virtual costume contests, decorating your home and yard, virtual movie nights and drive-through or drive-by events. Outdoor events that allow you to keep distance between yourself and people that you do not live with such as visiting an orchard or corn maze or attending a scavenger hunt are also lower risk.
The health district offered the following tips for making trick-or-treating safer:
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
- Give treats outdoors.
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
- Wash hands before handling treats.
- A regular costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, so think of creative ways to make your cloth mask part of your costume instead.
- Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
- Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
If you have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not host or participate in any in-person activities until after the time period for your isolation or quarantine ends. If you are not sure about how long you should be staying away from others after a COVID-19 infection or exposure, you should call your healthcare provider. You may also call the Northeast Health Department’s testing hotline at 706-340-0996.
For more information about preventing the spread of COVID-19 during holiday gatherings, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.