The Northeast Health District will offer online scheduling for three of its COVID-19 testing locations beginning Saturday, September 19.
Anyone wishing to be tested at these sites – located in Athens, Loganville and Winterville – may visit PublicHealthAthens.com to schedule an appointment for free COVID-19 testing. The new online system will augment the existing telephone hotline.
“Being able to schedule online provides another option that is more convenient for many people seeking testing. The telephone hotline will still be available for those who prefer to call, and with many people choosing to schedule online, hold times for callers should be short,” explained Emily Eisenman, District Administrator. “Either option will make getting an appointment fast and easy.”
Testing at any site operated by the Northeast Health District is free, and anyone may be tested. You do not need to have symptoms, organizers said.
In addition to stationary testing sites, the Northeast Health District continues to offer a variety of mobile testing options, including:
- a mobile unit that moves throughout the 10-county health district
- the AU/UGA Athens Free Clinic mobile clinic that provides services to those experiencing transportation barriers within Clarke county
- a “strike clinic” that can respond to outbreaks and hotspots
Appointments for the mobile units may be made by calling the testing hotline at 706-340-0996.
Steps that you can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers both your mouth and nose whenever you are within six feet of someone you do not live with. Leave the covering on when speaking.
- Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people, if at all possible.
- Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer frequently.
For a full listing of DPH testing sites, visit dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
