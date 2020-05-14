The impact of the COVID virus is going to have a profound impact on how people live and how businesses operate in the coming years said Gainesville real estate leader Frank Norton.
Speaking to an online version of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce last week, Norton outlined a number of changes the virus will have on the community, but suggested Jackson County was poised to see some positive things come out of those changes.
Norton said the virus is having a four-phase impact. He said the first couple of weeks was "shock and bewilderment" as people realized the virus was a major event that required adjustment.
The second phase was "adaptation" as people adjusted to sheltering at home and retooled how they lived, worked and played, he said.
Norton suggested society was currently in the third phase, which he said was a "pivot" point where people and businesses are making plans for the future.
The fourth phase would be "building" he said as businesses adapted to the new world and rebuilt supply chains.
Among the types of changes Norton projected were:
• A possible surge of urban residents moving from high-density housing to more suburban and rural areas because of the virus' impact in urban communities. He said Jackson County could see some of that growth.
• Smaller warehouses will be built rather than the very large ones to accommodate the changing business environment.
• Some manufacturing will return to the U.S. from China to prevent future supply chain interruptions. Inventory control with "just in time" shipping will also change, he said.
• Businesses will adapt how they socially distance customers and employees.
• Housing will demand more fiber internet connections, more storage areas for supplies and more outdoor spaces for recreation.
• Vacations will focus more on a "cabin in the woods" than hotels and there will be less travel in "tubes," such as planes, trains and cruise ships.
• Delivery and takeout food, even for restaurants that hadn't normally offered that, will continue as people adapt to a distancing environment.
• Big retail stores will continue to close while home shopping and delivery will increase. Big shopping malls are "dead," he said.
• Offices will shrink in size and there will be alternating of employees in and out of the work space by teams. There will also be more focus on sanitation and a build up of reserve supplies.
• Norton said he didn't think housing prices in Jackson County would go down as a result of the crisis. But he said the way homes are viewed and sold would change.
