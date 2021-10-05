Walking into a patient room isn’t the same as it used to be for health-care workers. More and more often the visit could turn violent.
Abuse against health-care workers — though not a new problem — is on the rise. An Occupational Safety and Health Administration study found that health-care workers represent approximately 50% of all victims of workplace violence.
And the mounting number of incidents is taking a toll on those in the profession, according to one local health-care worker.
“It’s very stressful,” said Tara Jernigan, chief nursing executive at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. “It causes you to really be thoughtful when you enter a room to be thinking about what could happen. It makes some of them wonder are they in the right profession, did they make the right choice?”
An incident, which occurred locally, has served to shed light on the problem.
A Braselton nurse sustained multiple injuries from a vicious attack that took five nurses and three security guards to stop. The nurse, identifying herself as only Destiny, recently testified about the experience in front of a state Senate study committee commissioned to investigate the problem.
Jernigan, a nurse for nearly 30 years, called the attack “probably the worst that I have personally witnessed in my career.” She explained the effect these incidents of violence have on health-care workers whom often enter the profession to help others but are feeling overwhelmed by enduring these abuses.
“And when people are not only not grateful, but attacking for what you’re trying to do to help them, it does kind of give you a feeling of doubt, that maybe you’re not doing the right thing,” she said. “ … When your employees feel that way, they have more of a tendency to call in or perhaps leave the profession in general.”
The pandemic has only served to exacerbate these occurrences of violence in health-care settings. Patients are said to be increasingly confused and upset and lashing out. Verbal assaults are quickly turning physical.
Dr. Mohak Davé, Northeast Georgia Health System chief of emergency medicine, remembers the wave of support hospital workers received at the start of the coronavirus pandemic 18 months ago. But he feels that’s largely been lost as health-care workers increasingly come into harm’s way.
“The commitment that health-care workers have is stronger than ever, but people are also drained,” said Davé, who serves on the senate committee studying violence against health-care workers. “We’ve lost staff because of the pandemic, and they may never come back into health care, so our resources are even more taxed than where we were when we started this.”
Deborah Bailey, executive director of government affairs for Northeast Georgia Health System, said health-care workers have largely accepted abuses, in their various forms, as part of the job. But the problem has grown to the point where enough is enough, she said.
“These are kind, compassionate people … we have allowed this to continue to escalate to the point that we realize we can’t do this anymore,” said Bailey, who also testified in front of the Senate committee. “We have to find a way to help our staff recognize this is not acceptable, and it can’t keep occurring.”
OLD PROBLEM TAKES NEW ROOTS WITH PANDEMIC
While abuse against health-care workers isn’t a new problem, there’s been an increase in this violence last few years, according to NGHS officials interviewed. The abuses are verbal, physical and sexual, and happen across all areas of heath care, not just the emergency room.
The pandemic has fueled an uptick in cases as people are becoming more easily agitated.
Increased wait times, inability to get testing, conflicts regarding vaccinations and mask-wearing and misinformation on social media have all contributed to patients lashing out more frequently at health-care workers.
“There’s a lot of angst around the different requirements that are related to managing the pandemic,” Davé said.
One of the more alarming trends is how quickly these incidents turn violent.
“Those verbal altercations are escalating faster into physical (altercations), and the data suggests that our de-escalation tactics are required now at a higher degree than they have been in the past,” said Kevin Matson, NGHS vice president of facilities and support services who oversees the security staff.
Meanwhile, health-care workers are largely reluctant to report abuses. According to Bailey, 75% of instances of violence against health-care workers go unreported.
Jernigan said health care workers have largely viewed the abuse they suffer as a job hazard of dealing with patients who are often confused or perhaps unaware of their actions.
“We just kind of felt that just came with the territory, which I think goes to why so many of these things are underreported,” she said. “Because where do you draw the line with intent? It’s still the same act whether someone pinches you or yells at you, whether they’re confused or not, it’s the same act.”
Jernigan said often times employees leave health-care jobs for reasons unknown. These departures could be related to those unvoiced experiences of abuse.
“You may never know if they were victimized,” she said. “You just don’t know because they don’t share that and they don’t report it.”
Jernigan said she’s been subjected to verbal abuse throughout her career and some physical abuse, too, “but not to the extent of what happened on the Braselton campus.”
Bailey no longer works as a nurse but said she certainly experienced abuse earlier in her career when she functioned in that role. She remembers not reporting those incidents, too.
“And that’s something that I would change, too, today,” she said.
Davé, too, said he’s experienced both verbal and physical attacks but makes an important distinction: the vast majority of health care workers are female. Women are being subjected to violence in health-care settings much more often than men.
“So, I’m well-aware of numerous instances of physicians, nurses and others that are female that it’s impacted greater than males,” Davé said.
DE-ESCALATING CONFLICTS
With the rise in violence, Northeast Georgia Health System has sought to equip its employees with skills to help counter it.
Classes that teach self-defense and verbal de-escalation tactics are available and encouraged. These classes have been offered for years but are now offered more frequently given the violent trends in health-care settings.
Using a tug-of-war analogy, Maston said one of the major de-escalation tactics preached is “don’t pick up the rope.”
“We want to avoid that,” he said. “As the patient or visitor challenges us, we want to find a way not to challenge them back, but talk them down.”
‘I THINK PEOPLE ARE SHOCKED TO HEAR THIS’
Northeast Georgia Health System officials applauded the formation of a Senate study group on health-care violence as a positive step to address a long-standing problem and to inform the public.
Davé said it’s not enough to have penalties for violence committed. The root of the issue must be explored to explain the disparities in health care driving this increase.
“This is a symptom of a disease, and I think the committee has heard a lot of information thus far to look at how we can treat this condition which is putting health care workers and patients at risk,” he said.
The process will also educate the public, which is largely unaware of the problem, Jernigan said. The longtime nurse said she’s encouraged that the word about health-care worker abuse is “finally getting out there.”
“I think people are shocked to hear this,” she said. “I think they don’t really realize how prevalent it is.”
Bailey said informing the public is a big first step in addressing the problem. Coupled with a focus on health-care workers reporting all instances of violence, the hope is a strong no-tolerance message is being sent.
“We’re going to support them and encourage them in every way,” Bailey said, “and it’s not going to be acceptable for our public to come in and do this to our staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.