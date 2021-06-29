COVID cases remained low across Northeast Georgia Health System this week.
On June 28, the hospital system was treating 19 COVID patients across its multiple facilities with three of those cases at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That total has been stable over the past week.
The number of residents who are fully vaccinated has continued to increase in Braselton’s four-county area.
In Barrow County, 33% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 30% are fully vaccinated. Thirty-seven percent of Hall County residents have gotten at least one dose and 34% are fully vaccinated. In Jackson County, 36% have gotten at least one dose and 33% of residents are fully vaccinated. And in Gwinnett County, 47% of residents have gotten at least one dose and 42% are fully vaccinated.
Gwinnett County remains the only county in Braselton’s area that has topped the state average. Across Georgia, 43% of residents (or 4.45 million) have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 38% (3.94 million) are fully vaccinated.
