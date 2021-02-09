The number of COVID cases at Northeast Georgia Health System fell below 200 this week for the first time since early December.
As of Feb. 8, NGHS was treating 195 positive COVID patients with 47 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The week prior (Feb. 1), NGHS was treating 237 with 61 at NGMC Braselton.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital system has discharged 5,489 patients. There have been 845 deaths.
Meanwhile, NGHS continues its efforts to get staff and community members vaccinated against the virus. NGHS has administered 5,400 first doses to its employees and 4,069 second doses. It has also administered 4,154 first doses to members of the community eligible to receive the vaccine.
Across the state, there have been 775,466 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 13,361 confirmed deaths and 1,769 probable deaths.
Over the last two weeks, there have been 53,953 new cases across the state (or 498 new cases per 100,000 residents).
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
- Barrow: 7,538 cases; 103 confirmed deaths and one probable death; 583 new cases in the last two weeks (675 per 100,000 residents)
- Gwinnett: 76,296 cases; 772 confirmed deaths and 51 probable deaths; 5,406 new cases in the last two weeks (557 per 100,000 residents)
- Hall: 23,081 cases; 332 confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths; 1,052 new cases in the last two weeks (510 per 100,000 residents)
- Jackson: 7,652 cases; 105 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths; 571 new cases in the last two weeks (764 per 100,000 residents)
