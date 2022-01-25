While the number of new COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, is still high in the area, the latest data has shown the rate of new infections falling or at least leveling off.
Here is a look at the numbers:
•Jackson County dropped from a daily moving average of 148.9 new cases last week (Jan. 17) to 110.7 cases as of Jan. 24.
•Hall County saw a slight dip in its average from a week ago, dropping from an average of 272.7 new cases on Jan. 17 to 269.6 on Jan. 24.
•Barrow County reported a slight drop as well, falling from a daily average of 129.6 new cases on Jan. 17 to 127.4 cases on Jan. 24.
•Gwinnett County fell from a daily average of 1,135.3 new cases on Jan. 17 to an average of 1,181.4 new cases on Jan. 24, though the average had dipped to 954.1 on Jan. 23.
Jackson, Hall and Barrow counties still remain amongst the state’s hardest hit in terms of COVID cases, however.
Jackson County ranks fourth in the state with a rate of 22,969.21 cases per 100,000 people. Hall County is not far behind, ranking sixth with a rate of 21,224.72 cases per 100,000 people. Barrow County ranks eight with a rate of 20,919.63 cases per 100,000.
