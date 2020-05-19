Governor Brian Kemp recently toured the new mobile COVID-19 unit deployed in Hall County. That unit adds 20 additional beds to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville as the hospital system continues to combat the virus in a county that has been recognized as a COVID-19 hotspot.
As of 7 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Hall County had 2,164 confirmed virus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It’s the fifth hardest-hit county in the state.
Forty-two of the cases resulted in deaths and 295 led the hospitalizations. (Numbers are based on the patient’s county of residence.)
But Kemp and hospital leaders said the local numbers have been declining, which they attribute to the community’s efforts to slow the spread.
As of May 18, Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 97 confirmed COVID-19 patients. Since the hospital began releasing its data in late April, the largest number of COVID-19 positive patients was recorded on April 29, with 159 total patients. The numbers have been trending downwards since then.
The hospital system has discharged 495 COVID-19 patients.
Sixty-nine cases at NGHS have resulted in deaths.
STATE AND HOSPITAL EFFORT
NGHS president and CEO Carol Burrell said the hospital system began sharing data with the governor’s office in mid-April.
“…and the quickly realized that we were seeing a swift increase in our numbers,” said Burrell.
She said the state responded quickly, bringing in 100 additional staff members including critical care physicians and nurses.
The state also recently offered a mobile unit for NGHS, which was being deployed on Friday, May 15. The unit will be used for the hospital’s non-critical virus patients and could allow more flexibility if the number of cases begins to rise again.
“This unit is important to us in that it will add an additional 20 beds for our non-critical COVID patients going into the future,” she said. “It also gives us more beds and staffing should we have to get creative should the numbers start to rise again.”
Burrell said they’ve seen a steady decline over the past couple of weeks, adding that NGHS hospitals are running between 70-80% capacity each day.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we are going to keep going in that direction and staying steady, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” she said.
Burrell added the decline in cases is due to the community’s focus on quarantining and isolating responsibly. She urged the community to continue to avoid large crowds, wear masks around others, maintain social distance and regularly wash hands.
“If we do that, if we keep working together, we will continue to beat this thing,” she said.
Kemp echoed many of Burrell’s comments and praised the “good people of Gainesville” for helping flatten the curve in the area.
He also highlighted the efforts to raise awareness about the virus within the Hispanic community. During a conference call last month, NGHS leaders said half of their positive COVID-19 patients were Hispanic.
Kemp noted the community efforts have helped “stop the spread” in Hall County.
“There will be a day soon when this hospital only has one new COVID patient, or hopefully none,” he said.
TESTING
Kemp also spoke on the ramped up testing being done statewide. The criteria have opened for testing across the state and now anyone who wants to get tested may do so.
“If you want to get a test, go get a test,” he said.
But that increased testing will also lead to an increase in the number of positive cases.
“We do continue to see the curve flatten here in Hall County, but don’t be alarmed if you see the number of COVID patients go up,” said Kemp. “…That’s going to happen when you test for it.”
ATTEMPTS TO BALANCE SAFETY AND REOPENING
Kemp noted the state is fighting "two wars," one against the virus and one to reopen the economy.
“And we have to do both,” he said.
Kemp was among the first governors to allow businesses to reopen, a move that raised criticism both locally and nationally.
In his statements May 15, Kemp said he was encouraged to see local businesses reopening and urged businesses and citizens to continue practicing social distancing and other safety precautions.
“Keep doing what you’re doing. All these things are working,” said Kemp.
