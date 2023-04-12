Hoschton Mayor Lauren O’Leary and Bob Loveland have been nominated for two open spots on the city’s downtown development authority (DDA).
The DDA approved the nominations on Monday (April 10) and will submit those selections to the city council for final approval.
O’Leary’s nomination comes as the DDA has sought to add an elected official to its board. O’Leary has served as Hoschton’s mayor since January 2022. Meanwhile, Loveland has decades of municipal administration experience, including a stint with the City of Macon.
The DDA seeks to return to a complete board after three members — Shawn Manaher, Jeff Parkinson and Shawn Adams — have resigned over the past six months. Mariya Bentz has filled one of the empty seats, joining the DDA in February.
In a separate matter, the DDA approved Tracy Jordan as its new chairperson and Sri Kumar as its vice chair. Kumar has served as the board’s chairperson since the DDA’s inception in 2021 but said he wanted to open the role up to someone else.
