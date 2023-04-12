IMG_6397.JPG

Hoschton Mayor Lauren O’Leary and Bob Loveland have been nominated for two open spots on the city’s downtown development authority (DDA).

The DDA approved the nominations on Monday (April 10) and will submit those selections to the city council for final approval.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.