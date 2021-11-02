Braselton and Hoschton will see some changes following the Nov. 2 general municipal elections.
Kurt Ward handily secured the mayoral seat in Braselton, while challenger Lauren O’Leary defeated the incumbent mayor in Hoschton.
In the Hoschton mayoral race, O’Leary defeated incumbent mayor Shannon Sell, with 323 votes to Sell’s 221.
Meanwhile, four people qualified for four Hoschton City Council seats (including two new council seats). While each of the four are assured a seat on the council, the top three vote-getters will have a four-year term, while the bottom vote-getter will have a two year-term due to staggered term limits. Those top three vote-getters were Scott Mims (411 votes), Fredria Sterling (395 votes) and incumbent James Lawson (383 votes). The three will serve four-year terms. Incumbent Tracy Carswell was the lowest vote-getter with 351 votes and will serve the two-year term.
In Braselton, Kurt Ward easily defeated Braselton Town Council member Hardy Johnson in the town’s mayoral race. Ward garnered 1,215 votes to Johnson’s 348.
Also in Braselton, challenger Richard Harper defeated incumbent Peggy Slappey in the Braselton Town Council District 2 race. Harper collected 253 votes, while Slappey had 124.
James Murphy defeated Jeff Gardner in the Braselton Town Council District 4 race, with 374 votes to Gardner’s 154.
Meanwhile in Barrow County, voters approved the special purpose local option sales tax with 1,772 “yes” votes and 1,164 “no” votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.