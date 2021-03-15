It’s been one year since COVID-19 hit the Braselton area.
This time last year, concerns over the spreading coronavirus led to a frenzy of cancellations and closures from area businesses, governments and schools. Toilet paper flew off the shelves of every supermarket — at least, every supermarket that could get it in stock.
This came just a couple of weeks after the state reported its first COVID cases.
Shortly after, on March 15, Northeast Georgia Health System announced two of its patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton had tested positive for COVID-19.
The following several weeks brought a flurry of cancellations, temporary closures of businesses and shelter-in-place orders for residents.
Local governments issued states of emergency around March 23-27, announcing stay-at-home orders and ordering some businesses to close temporarily. A statewide shelter-in-place order followed in early April and area residents hunkered down and began navigating doing work and school from home.
Later in April, Governor Brian Kemp announced that some businesses could reopen and ultimately let the shelter-in-place order expire on April 30 for people under 65 and in good health.
Meanwhile, the staff at NGHS still had a rocky road ahead. While the number of COVID patients at the hospital system’s facilities fluctuated throughout the year, there were some clear spikes. NGHS reached a peak in its total number of COVID patients on April 29, then topped that in late July-mid August and again in early December.
The hospital system reached its highest peak Jan. 8, 2021, with 355 positive COVID patients (94 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton). That peak came after a busy holiday season during which hospital leaders repeatedly stressed the need for the community to take precautions.
Local health leaders were crunched for space, utilizing non-traditional spaces to treat patients (including hallways and a gym). The hospital system also requested a temporary morgue from the state, which it has since been able to return.
But something else came out of that holiday season, too: The vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 11, then authorized the Moderna vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 18.
NGHS administered its first vaccine dose (Pfizer) to employees on Dec. 17.
Since that time, the state has expanded the eligibility requirements for the vaccine, most recently adding residents 55 and older, people with disabilities and residents 16 and older with other medical conditions. In addition to those listed, the state’s current eligibility includes healthcare workers, residents/staff of long-term care facilities, first responders, teachers and school staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions who are high risk for COVID complications.
A third vaccine — the single-dose Johnson & Johnson — was also recently approved for emergency use in late February.
So far, there have been 2.72 million vaccines administered across the state of Georgia including 10,532 in Barrow; 124,075 in Gwinnett; 64,445 in Hall and 8,122 in Jackson counties. NGHS has administered 11,347 vaccinations to its employees and 14,422 to eligible members of the community.
The number of COVID patients at NGHS has continued a sharp decline in recent weeks. As of March 14, the hospital system has 42 COVID patients with 12 at NGMC Braselton. That’s the lowest total systemwide since the NGHS began reporting its numbers in late April.
BRASELTON AREA
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 835,484 confirmed cases statewide with 15,871 confirmed deaths and 2,344 probable deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 8,206 confirmed cases; 117 confirmed deaths and one probable death
•Gwinnett: 81,964 confirmed cases; 947 confirmed deaths and 64 probable deaths
•Hall: 24,117 confirmed cases; 392 confirmed deaths and 22 probable deaths
•Jackson: 8,153 confirmed cases; 127 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.