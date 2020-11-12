Braselton will host a community open house for the former grammar school building. The building is currently occupied by Countryside Antiques.
The open house will be held Friday, Nov. 20, from 4-7 p.m. at 115 Harrison St., Braselton.
"The Braselton Downtown Development Authority is delighted to invite you to experience the newly renovated Braselton grammar school building," town leaders said. "Through extensive preservation efforts, this historic building will continue to enrich the lives of our community. Please join us for this special open house before our tenant moves back in."
Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.