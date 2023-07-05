Open houses for the West Jackson cluster of schools will be held on Aug. 1.
The schedule is as follows:
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:08 am
Open houses for the West Jackson cluster of schools will be held on Aug. 1.
The schedule is as follows:
Elementary schools
•9-10 a.m.: last name, A-G
•10:30-11:30 a.m., last name, H-N
•1-2 p.m., last name, O-T
•2:30-3:30 p.m., last name, U-Z
West Jackson Middle School
•4-5 p.m., last name, A-L
•5-6 p.m., last name, M-Z
Legacy Knoll Middle School
•10 a.m. to noon, 3-5 p.m.
Jackson County High School
•5-6:30 p.m., grades 9 and 12
•6:30-8 p.m., grades 10 and 11
Empower
•5-8 p.m., all students
