After weeks of shuttered doors and takeout-only restaurants, some area businesses are returning to normal. The new normal, at least.
Last week, Governor Brian Kemp signed a controversial executive order allowing some businesses — hair and nail salons, gyms and bowling alleys — to reopen their doors on Friday, April 24. Likewise, Kemp’s order allowed restaurants to resume offering dine-in options for patrons beginning Monday, April 27.
But Kemp noted it wasn’t “business as usual” for those who can reopen. A number of safety restrictions are mandated for those businesses.
Kemp’s order has been widely controversial, both locally and nationally, drawing criticism from fellow Republican, President Donald Trump.
Locally, the response has been mixed.
After an online story was posted about the order last week, Mainstreet Newspapers’ readers took to social media to voice their opinions. Some criticized Kemp for reopening the businesses too soon, while others argued it would help the local economy.
Local businesses have had mixed reactions, too.
Many Braselton area hair salons have decided to reopen, with an increased focus on sanitation and one-on-one spaces.
Area restaurants have also decided to open their doors with limited seating to ensure proper social distancing.
"We will open our dining room this week according to the guidelines set," a spokesperson for Stonewall's BBQ in Braselton said. "We have never closed our doors because we don’t have a drive-up window for our to-go orders but now we’ll allow folks to sit down if they like. We will still close down one hour early until things get busier again."
Area sit-down restaurants that are resuming their dine-in options are stressing the need to make reservations since seating will be more limited than usual.
"We are planning to open our lounge and dining room starting Monday, April 27," Cotton Calf wrote on social media. "We will be open every day at 4 p.m. in the lounge and at 5 p.m. in the dining room. We highly recommend you consider making reservations because we will have less seating available than in the past. We will continue to offer curbside service as long as we have the kitchen capacity to fulfill the orders..."
But some eateries won't offer dine-in just yet, opting to continue with curbside and takeout only.
"We intend to maintain curbside and take away pickups only for the time being," a spokesperson for The Galloping Galette said. "Our opening days are: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m."
While the governor is allowing dine-in, the shelter-in-place is still in effect through April 30. Some area eateries — like the Braselton Brewing Company — are basing their dine-in reopening on that shelter-in-place date, but continue offering curbside and takeout in the meantime.
And across the Braselton area, restaurants are increasing safety measures, wearing masks and checking employees' temperatures.
"When we reopen on May 1, we plan to only use our outdoor patio until further guidance is provided by both federal, state and local governments allowing for expanded service," the Braselton Brewing Company announced on Facebook. "One of the many safety measures we will be implementing is requiring all our employees to have their temperature checked upon arriving for work. Any employee registering a temperature over 99°F will be sent home and will not be permitted to return to work until their temperature falls below 99°F."
