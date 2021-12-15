Bill Orr’s 12-year run as Braselton mayor grew out of what he initially thought was a joke.
The third-term — and soon-to-be retired — mayor spoke Thursday (Dec. 9) to the Rotary Club of Braselton Thursday (Dec. 9) about his time in office, including how it all began.
“(Former) Mayor Pat Graham said, ‘Bill, will you run for mayor?’ I just laughed at her. I thought she was kidding,” Orr recalled.
Orr laughed, but Graham asked again a week later and he arrived at a major decision with relative ease.
“It was stupidly simple,” Orr said. “I asked, while we were sitting at the table, I asked my daughters ‘Should I run for mayor?’ … My daughters both said, ‘Dad, do you know what you would tell us if we asked you that question?’ I just started smiling. They said, ‘You’d tell us to run.’”
Orr remembers that first campaign, which included earning the support of some members of the town’s influential Braselton family and his daughter enlisting her Mill Creek High School classmates to distribute campaign materials.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was a really good civics lesson for the kids.”
Orr, who said he believes in a limit of two terms, ended up winning a second term and reluctantly ran and won a third term (unopposed) before announcing earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
“I really enjoyed all 12 years,” Orr said. “I really did. It’s time now for new leadership for the town.”
Orr credited a town council that worked well together, he said, despite not always agreeing.
“The concept for me is get all the ideas on the table, get everybody’s perspective on the table,” he said. “If everybody can learn from everybody else, then every single person is going to make a better decision.”
Orr pointed to some of the town’s watershed moments over the past dozen years, including the initiative to save the iconic Braselton Brothers Store building despite some clamoring to tear it down. The late Mark Moore, an engineer and Braselton resident, who worked to rebuild the Minneapolis Metro Dome roof after its 2010 collapse, assessed the structure at no cost to the town. Braselton decided to keep and renovate the building, and the historic structure now houses several businesses and multiple restaurants. Along with the adjacent town green, it serves as the center of Braselton’s vibrant downtown.
“I really am very appreciative of Mark helping us to find a way to preserve our history in the Town of Braselton … we have to have a place to come together to have a town,” Orr said.
Orr also pointed to a downtown district that now features diversified shopping and dining options.
“We have a French restaurant in Braselton,” he said. “Go figure.”
More space will be available for downtown businesses, Orr said, noting the recent purchase of the former West Jackson Primary School campus.
“That is a real opportunity for our downtown,” Orr said.
Another crucial point in Orr’s tenure came when Northeast Georgia Medical Center opted to locate its Braselton hospital branch just outside the town despite pressure for the facility to be constructed inside the town’s limits.
During those discussions, Orr contended that such a move would require Braselton to provide a host of services to a non tax-paying entity. And had NGMC located inside of Braselton, Hall County planned to pull the financing bonds.
“I don’t know if a lot of people know that,” Orr said.
As a result, NGMC located the campus just outside the town limits on Hwy. 347. It’s an arrangement that Orr said has worked out well.
“All the business that have developed around that hospital — a lot of them — are in Braselton and a lot of them are tax-paying entities,” he said. “So that was a very interesting sort of negotiation. You may not know that all was going on behind the scenes of the hospital.”
Promoting a walkable community has also been meaningful to Orr. His tenure included the creation of a multi-purpose path — the LifePath — aimed to help link together a town divided by four counties and four school systems.
“People weren’t walking out of their homes and meeting each other as much as I was used to in other communities,” Orr said. “So, that actually spawned the whole idea of the LifePath.”
Orr added that plans are in the works to help pedestrians cross Hwy. 211 safely.
As he leaves office, Orr said one of his biggest frustrations in working in government is the timetable from ideas to implementation, pointing to a widening project on Hwy. 211 as an example. The project requires involvement from three different county governments.
“It’s been on the docket for, I don’t know, 10 years,” Orr said.
But, as he departs, Orr said he hopes future administrations enjoy an experience similar to his of the past 12 years.
“I think it’s been a real blessing,” he said. “It is a lot of work, and it does take a lot of time but from my standpoint, I would do it all over again, and I appreciate every for allowing me to be your mayor.”
