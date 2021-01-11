Bill Orr will not seek re-election as Braselton's mayor this year.
Orr announced Jan. 11 that he will step down from his seat at the end of this year.
“I have been honored to be your mayor over the past three terms (12 years),” Orr said in the announcement. “We have grown a lot as a town and we have come together as a community through reinvigorating our downtown with investment, championing the new hospital and fighting this new virus.
“We have established the foundation of our LifePath vision to connect all of Braselton for walkers, bicycles and golf carts. We have supported our new hospital and the doctors, nurses and other medical workers that make up the team that have joined our community. We have seen the transition of the Don Panoz legacy with the successful transfer of the Chateau Elan Resort and Road Atlanta to new owners. I can hear Don say ‘just don’t mess it up.’ Yet, we still have a lot of work to do!”
Orr gave a number of reasons for not pursuing re-election, noting that “three terms is enough” and that new leadership can bring new energy and ideas to a board. Orr said he also plans to focus on his business. Orr and his wife operate 101 Mobility of Georgia and East Tennessee.
“I can’t do both,” Orr said. “Therefore, I will complete my current term and pass the torch this time next year. I wanted there to be sufficient time to consider who our town’s next leader will be. So, everyone now has 10+ months to consider to whom I should pass the baton. Thank you for allowing me to be your mayor for 12 years. It is a true honor.”
