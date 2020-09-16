Kolter Homes recently announced more than 100 new homes were sold during the first 90 days of sales at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes.
Kolter, one of four home builders at the new master-planned Twin Lakes development, is the first builder to debut at Twin Lakes, which is estimated to be the largest new development to open in the greater Atlanta market in over a decade.
“The continued momentum at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes has surpassed all expectations,” Kolter Homes Regional Vice President Tony Adams said. “There is no doubt we hit the mark for location, product and price for active adult homebuyers in the metro Atlanta area.”
Located within the master-planned Twin Lakes development in Hoschton, Cresswind Georgia serves as the active adult component with 1,300 single-family homes. In total, the larger Twin Lakes development will feature 2,600 homes upon completion.
Priced from the mid-$200,000s to high $300,000s, homes at Cresswind Georgia are flexible to fit a variety of active adult lifestyles. Living space range from approximately 1,400 to over 2,800 square feet of living space with two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-three baths and two- to three-car garages. Optional features include patios, sunrooms, golf cart garages, second-floor bonus rooms and basements, per plan.
"Cresswind Georgia residents will enjoy a plethora of community amenities centered on the Cresswind pillars of fitness, nutrition and relationships," according to a news release.
Planned indoor amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, yoga studio, art and crafts studio with kiln, billiards and various social clubs, while outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, walking trails, access to the property’s two lakes, tennis and bocce courts, an event lawn with amphitheater and expansive pickleball center featuring 30+ pickleball courts, estimated to be the largest private pickleball complex in the state, capable of hosting major tournaments and events.
The Kolter Homes staff is practicing social distancing and encourages guests to the same. Staff is equipped with face masks and participating in daily temperature checks. Hand sanitizer stations and/or disinfectant wipes are also readily available at all office entries and throughout the decorated model homes.
To learn more about Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes or to make a private appointment, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com.
