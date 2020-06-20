More than 60 new homes were sold during the first two weeks of preliminary sales at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes.
After two weeks of VIP sales, the new active-adult community in Hoschton is now open to the public for model tours and sales.
“The response to Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes has been fantastic,” Kolter Homes Regional Vice President Tony Adams said. “We have sold over 60 new homes to our VIP buyers before our public opening, and there is no doubt that we hit the mark for location, product and price for active adult homebuyers in the metro Atlanta area.”
Cresswind Georgia is gated within the master-planned community of Twin Lakes, which officials estimate to be the largest new residential development to open in the greater Atlanta area in more than a decade.
Home designs at Cresswind Georgia range from approximately 1,400 to over 2,800 square feet of heated living space with two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-three baths and two- to three-car garages. A variety of structural and design options are also available including golf cart garages, upper-level bonus rooms, enclosed sunrooms, covered patios and basements, per plan.
Planned amenities include a resident-only clubhouse include a resort-style pool, fitness area, cardio training area, game rooms, social spaces, an event lawn, bandshell and bocce courts. Outdoor recreation will include walking trails, access to the property’s two lakes and a championship pickleball and tennis center to feature more than 30 dedicated pickleball courts, making it the largest private pickleball complex in Georgia.
To learn more about the new homes now available at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com.
