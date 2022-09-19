A standoff that lasted more than seven hours at a residence in Oakwood overnight ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 18, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Railroad St. to serve warrants for battery and third degree cruelty to children. The suspect named in the warrants, Marvin Nathaniel Hogan, 40, refused to exit the house and barricaded himself in the basement. Hogan was armed with a handgun and told deputies he would kill himself if they entered the house. The suspect told deputies he had other weapons in the residence.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, after negotiations with Hogan appeared to be stalled, deputies called for SWAT assistance. As SWAT members arrived at the scene, negotiations began to progress and deputies were able to talk Hogan into exiting the residence. He turned himself in without authorities using any force. The incident ended just before 6 a.m.
Although Hogan was not injured, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He will be booked at the Hall County Jail upon his release.
In addition to the warrants for battery and child cruelty, Hogan was on pre-trial release for sexual battery on a child, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Other charges in connection with the standoff are expected.
