N2105P43004C.TIF

A standoff that lasted more than seven hours at a residence in Oakwood overnight ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Department. 

On Sept. 18, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Railroad St. to serve warrants for battery and third degree cruelty to children. The suspect named in the warrants, Marvin Nathaniel Hogan, 40, refused to exit the house and barricaded himself in the basement. Hogan was armed with a handgun and told deputies he would kill himself if they entered the house. The suspect told deputies he had other weapons in the residence.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.