Suzanne Owens, a candidate for Hoschton City Council, plans to withdraw her candidacy.
Owens qualified to run for one of two Hoschton City Council seats on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. She said Sept. 19 that she plans to withdraw since she is moving and will no longer reside in Hoschton.
That leaves three candidates — incumbent Mindi Kiewert, Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter — to vie for the two seats in November.
The two top vote-getters will secure the seats. Council member Susan Powers is not seeking re-election.
