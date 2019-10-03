Suzanne Owens has officially withdrawn her candidacy for the Hoschton City Council race.
Owens withdrew her candidacy last week.
That leaves three contestants to vie for two Hoschton City Council seats on the Nov. 5 ballot: incumbent Mindi Kiewert, Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter.
