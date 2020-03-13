Organizers of the Braselton Paddy's Day Path Fest have decided to postpone the PathQuest that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
However, the PathParade will continue as planned for any who wish to participate.
"For everyone's safety we ask all parade participates to use all precautions that have been advised by health authorities," organizers state. "If you have any concerns, we advise you to use your best judgement."
The parade begins at 10 a.m. on the LifePath on Hwy. 211 in Braselton.
