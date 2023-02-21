NGMC-Gainesville

Heart surgeries that used to require long incisions and months of recovery can now be performed in Gainesville through tiny 8-millimeter incisions – about the diameter of an ink pen – with much faster recovery times. Georgia Heart Institute’s surgeons at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery are now offering minimally-invasive, robotic heart surgery, giving patients in the area more access to these procedures.

A Minnesota Man, Bill Mayfield, recently traveled from Minnesota to undergo the first robotic heart surgery at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville.

