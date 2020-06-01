A peaceful protest is planned in downtown Braselton on Tuesday, June 2, at noon.
The protest is among many that have been held in recent days across the country in protest of brutality against the black community. Protests spread nationwide following the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn. Video of the arrests shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleads that he could not breathe.
"The town respects the rights of our citizens to peacefully protest," Braselton leaders said on social media. "We plan to make sure no one’s rights are infringed and the group has water and fans and hand sanitizer."
The West Jackson Fire Department will also have a first aid station available if needed.
"We always ask you to remain vigilant and to report anyone or anything that seems suspicious or out of the ordinary," town leaders said. "We are all in this together!"
