Peach State holds ribbon cutting

Buy Local Braselton welcomed Peach State Bank & Trust’s loan office with a ribbon-cutting for its officers, directors and staff.
The office, at 6323 Grand Hickory Drive in the Mulberry Walk shopping center, is headed by veteran lender Terry Evans who has strong ties to the community. Evans is joined by senior vice presidents David Dyer and Stephen Starke along with mortgage specialists Rhonda Dellinger and Jennie Parr. The team represents over one hundred years’ experience in banking and lending.
“We have a powerhouse team that is so well-respected and connected in Braselton and the surrounding area. This expanded footprint will strengthen our position as the one and only locally owned community bank for all of northeast Georgia," Peach State Bank’s president and CEO, Ron Quinn, said.
While primarily serving loan customers, the bank offers an ITM (Interactive Teller Machine) to allow regular checking customers to communicate directly with the bank’s locally staffed call center in Gainesville.
The bank may be reached at www.peachstatebank.com.
