Pendergrass could soon have another large residential development if plans pending before the city are approved.
Galilee Partners LLC is asking that 322 acres be annexed into the city and rezoned for a subdivision. The property is located on Old State Rd. near the spray fields for Wayne Poultry.
The Pendergrass City Council will hold its first public hearing on the proposal Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. The council is also slated to hold a hearing on Feb. 4 on the request.
Mayor Melvin "Monk" Tolbert will recuse himself from the discussion since he owns 210 acres that would be sold to Galilee Partners for the proposed development. The other property is owned by James and Jane Wood of Dawsonville.
According to the application with the city filed by Galilee Partners, one-fourth of the property is in a floodplain and would remain undeveloped. The project would begin with 100 homes and be built out over a five-year period, the application said.
JEFFERSON TOWNHOUSES PROPOSED
In other upcoming development action, the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission will consider a rezoning and variance application for 29 acres on Danielsville St. for townhouses at its Feb. 3 meeting.
The application for the property to be rezoned to multi-family (MFR) was filed by Cook Communities. The property is currently owned by Jacobs Family Enterprises, LLC.
The planning board will also consider an application from Frater James LLC to allow a PCD residential development on 1.5 acres at Gordon St. and Athens St.
SOUTHSIDE PROPOSAL
Although it's only in the early planning stages, a major residential development could be coming to a 343-acre tract in South Jackson. The property, currently owned by Cullison Land and Timber Company of Macon, is located along Chandler Bridge Rd. near the Clarke County line.
Developers recently asked the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority for a letter of conditional approval for the project, which would have 300-400 homes in a golf course development.
The project could be a game-changer for the South Jackson area which has not had a lot of major residential development, in part due to a lack of sewage treatment availability.
This project would require a new sewage treatment plant, likely built by the developer then turned over to the county to operate. If that is done, it would also open up the South Jackson area for other developments needing sewage treatment as well.
But there has long been opposition in South Jackson by some homeowners to large development projects, a dynamic that could set up a major political debate if the project moves forward.
