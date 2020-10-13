A possible annexation for a warehouse and speeding limits in a subdivision will be the main topics of a citizens advisory meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Pendergrass.
The meeting will be held at city hall from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. said city manager Rob Russell.
The event is open to all citizens who want to attend.
Town leaders have said in recent months they want additional citizen's input as the town faces an onslaught of growth.
