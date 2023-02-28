State House District 119 has its new representative.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Republican Holt Persinger won Tuesday’s (Feb. 28) special runoff for the seat over fellow Republican Charlie Chase, garnering 59.25% of the vote to Chase’s 40.75%.
House District 119 covers portions of Jackson County (in the Braselton-Hoschton area) and Barrow County.
Persinger will fill the seat vacated by Danny Rampey, who was elected to the House last year but resigned from the post following his arrest on burglary charges in Barrow County.
Persinger and Chase emerged from a seven-candidate special election for Rampey’s seat on Jan. 31 after no one earned at least 50% of the vote.
