The Hall County School District recently announced that board member, Mark Pettitt, has been elected to the Georgia School Boards Association Board of Directors for District 9. The election took place yesterday afternoon at a District 9 GSBA meeting. Pettitt received 81.25% of the vote.
District 9 is comprised of school boards representing the following districts: Gainesville City, Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
“I am humbled and grateful to be selected by my peers on school boards all across northeast Georgia to serve as their liaison to the Georgia School Boards Association,” said Pettitt. “I look forward to this new opportunity to serve, and I am excited to begin working on behalf of the elected school board members and the students they represent.”
GSBA Directors serve a 3-year term on the GSBA Board of Directors and are responsible for setting association policies, advising staff on the association's strategic plan, approving the annual budget and actively participating in financial reporting and oversight. Additionally, District Directors act as the association's liaison with school boards within their district for services and programs.
“I appreciate Mr. Pettitt’s commitment and willingness to serve,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “We are grateful to have a district voice at the state level, and Mr. Pettitt will no doubt work hard with his colleagues on the board to meet the needs of all students in Hall County and in District 9.”
