A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for everyone 12 years and older on Saturday, May 15.
The Department of Public Health will provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Hall County community at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 741 E.E. Butler Parkway Walk-ins will be accepted.
Everyone 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the event, and guardians must accompany adolescents and sign a consent form. More information and registration is available at http://bit.ly/sjbcgainesville.
This Saturday, May 15, Good News Clinics will host a vaccine event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required, and everyone 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Guardians must accompany adolescents and sign a consent form. More information and registration is available at https://www.goodnewsclinics.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
