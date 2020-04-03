Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center recently released a number of options for people who want to help the community during the spread of COVID-19.
Blood Donation
Every two seconds there is someone in the United States in need of blood or platelets and all blood types are urgently needed, Piedmont leaders state.
According to the Red Cross, more than 160 blood drives have been canceled in Georgia, which results in more than 7,700 fewer blood donations – 80-percent of blood that the Red Cross collects comes from drives held.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood near you, visit redcrossblood.org.
COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund
From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a significant outpouring of support from many in the community who want to help Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, hospital leaders state.
In response, the hospital has created a coronavirus (COVID-19)-specific fund, called the COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund, intended to "enhance and accelerate the work that is being done to take care of the communities the hospital serves."
Proceeds raised for the hospital’s COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund will support its drive-thru test collection site, which offers testing to people who are self-isolating at home with symptoms that are moderate and who meet the screening guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The site is located at Piedmont Athens Regional’s Oconee Health Campus in Watkinsville. In order to receive testing, patients must be pre-screened by calling 1-866-460-1119.
Funds will also support any hospital modifications required in response to COVID-19, as well as additional technology support and hospital supplies and equipment.
Cloth Masks
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center will accept donated cloth masks to use with patients who enter the hospital's emergency departments with respiratory symptoms when they are placed in the COVID -19 rule out group.
The goal of the patient mask is to control secretions from the patient, which a cloth mask would accomplish, hospital leaders state.
The patient would keep the cloth mask until leaving the emergency room or is discharged from Piedmont's facilities. Having these donated masks available would help Piedmont save surgical/procedural masks to use on providers and clinicians instead.
One pattern suitable for patient masks can be found at https://www.piedmont.org/media/file/COVID-Cloth-Facemask.pdf. In addition, the specifications for patient cloth masks are fairly broad, so patterns that have been shared on the internet are also appropriate.
While there are masks that can be manufactured with a specific type of material that would allow them to be appropriate for clinical use, this process is being handled directly with the groups equipped to produce them.
When you have items to donate, contact PitchingIn@piedmont.org to learn the closest drop off location based on where you are. Locally, community members interested in donating can also contact Piedmont Athens Regional’s Community Relations Manager Elaine Cook at Elaine.Cook@piedmont.org.
