Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has created a special donation fund to raise money to support its COVID-19 efforts in the community.
Proceeds raised for the hospital’s COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund will support its drive-thru test collection site, which offers testing to people who are self-isolating at home with symptoms that are moderate and who meet the screening guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The site is located at Piedmont Athens Regional’s Oconee Health Campus in Watkinsville. In order to receive testing, patients must be pre-screened by calling 1-866-460-1119.
Funds will also support any hospital modifications required in response to COVID-19, as well as additional technology support and hospital supplies and equipment.
In addition to the COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund, community members are also encouraged to donate to the American Red Cross’s blood supply. The hospital has partnered with the American Red Cross to host an ongoing blood drive to assist with a severe blood supply shortage from the unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.