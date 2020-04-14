Piedmont Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare have reached a multi-year agreement to extend its current contract.
“We appreciate UnitedHealthcare’s collaboration in quickly reaching this agreement so that our full attention can be directed towards our patients and our communities,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “Our goal is to provide the best care available to our patients during the current crisis and to focus our resources on the fight against COVID-19.”
The agreement will safeguard coverage for members and ensure access to the Piedmont Clinic’s 2,500 physicians, 11 hospitals and 800-plus locations. Piedmont treats 2.7 million patients a year and serves communities that comprise 70-percent of Georgia’s population.
