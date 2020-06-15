Developers of a planned residential project in West Jackson crossed another hurdle on Monday, June 15.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a map amendment request from Galilee Springs, LLC, for the 79-acre property located at 1904 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson. That move changes the character area from agricultural to suburban and the future land use from agricultural to residential.
The approved map amendment excluded a portion of the property designated as conservation. It wasn't clear at the June 15 meeting how much of the property is in that conservation designation.
Kenny Whitworth, who spoke for the request, said they plan to keep 20-percent green space on the property and said that would include the conservation area.
Developers now plan to seek a rezoning for the property to allow the residential development. Specific details about the project weren't discussed — those details are handled during the rezoning process — but a conceptual rezoning design shows 125 lots.
Whitworth said they don't yet have a builder for project.
OVERNIGHT GUESTS FOR PROPOSED YOGA CENTER
In other business, the BOC approved a request that would allow overnight guests at a planned yoga retreat facility.
The request was approved for 11 acres at 2105 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce.
Purohit Investments, Inc., was previously granted a rezoning to allow the wellness center at the old Dixieland Motel. The facility includes 25 units and two houses.
Purohit had planned to use 17 of the units, along with the two houses for guests.
But the property doesn't have connection to sewer and will utilize a septic system. The request was ultimately approved, but restricted the number of overnight units to 14.
"...if the owner wishes to expand the use of change the use, the development must be connected to public sewer," according to the staff report.
The two houses on the property can be used for instructors and supervisors.
OTHER ZONING ITEMS
The following other zoning items were also approved:
•a rezoning request from Cornel and Claudia Circa for 4.6 acres at 62 Elmwood Rd., Hoschton. The property was rezoned from A-2 to R-1. The owners plan to subdivide into two parcels.
•two rezoning requests from Keith Hayes, the first for 1.11 acres at 2067 Hwy. 330, Bogart, and the other for 1.54 acres next to it. The property was rezoned from NRC to R-1. It has an old body shop on the site. Hayes plans to develop the property for residential use.
•a rezoning request for Bobby and Marcey Parker for 2.29 acres at 3696 Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, from A-2 to R-1. The owners want to subdivide the property so a family member can construct another home on it.
•a special use request from Crown Castle for 4664 Maysville Rd., Commerce, for construction of a cell tower (to replace one that is being removed) on a small portion (.23 acres) of a 4.6 acre property.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the BOC approved:
•adding a correctional officer position at the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
•an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Georgia Department of Transportation, allowing inmate detail on state highway maintenance projects.
•an agreement with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.
•a SY 2020 contract amendment with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission with a $138 local match.
•an alcohol license request from Petro Ventura, LLC, for the Petro Express located at 3115 Commerce Rd., Jefferson, for the sale of wine and malt beverages by the package, including Sunday sales.
•accepting right-of-way in the Master Oaks subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.