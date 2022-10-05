Hall Co.

The Hall County Planning Commission will wait a little longer to discuss a large 349-home development planned for nearly 116 acres off Friendship Rd. in South Hall.

At the request of the developer, Scott Puckett, Inc., the board on Monday (Oct. 3) voted to table the item a second time to allow more time to address comments submitted in a county staff report. The request will now be heard on Oct. 17. The item was previously tabled from the planning board’s Sept. 6 meeting.

