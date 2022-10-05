The Hall County Planning Commission will wait a little longer to discuss a large 349-home development planned for nearly 116 acres off Friendship Rd. in South Hall.
At the request of the developer, Scott Puckett, Inc., the board on Monday (Oct. 3) voted to table the item a second time to allow more time to address comments submitted in a county staff report. The request will now be heard on Oct. 17. The item was previously tabled from the planning board’s Sept. 6 meeting.
The developer seeks a rezoning from Agricultural-Residential III to a Planned Residential Development for the project. County planning staff has recommended denial of request, according to planning documents.
According to those documents, plans call for a mix of 209 single-family residences and 140 townhomes. The single-family homes will range from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet of space, while townhomes would range between 1,600 and 1,800 square feet. Included in the plan is 28.6 acres of open space for single-family residences and 14.1 acres of open space for the townhomes. Proposed amenities include a pool, dog park and pavilion.
Developers anticipate a 12 to 36-month development period, depending on permitting and approval.
The density of the project is 3.21 units per acre, which exceeds the maximum density for residential use designated in the county's comprehensive plan. Should the rezoning request be approved, county staff has recommended a condition limiting the maximum density to two units per acre among 10 other conditions, according to the planning documents.
This rezoning request was one of seven items put on hold by the planning board at Monday’s meeting.
The postponements included a rezoning request for 19.2 acres at the intersection of Old Winder Hwy. and Union Church Rd. for a proposed development of 135 townhomes. The applicant, Atlas Development Services, seeks a rezoning from Agricultural-Residential IV to Planned Residential District for this project. At the request of county staff, the item will now be heard on Oct. 17 due to legal advice regarding sign postings.
The board also tabled a request from the Dell Group to amend the conditions of a planned commercial development for a 21.2-acre parcel on Winder Hwy. next to Lanier RacePlex to allow for car condos, storage, commercial uses and retail. The item is being postponed to allow the developer time to work on sewer-related issues. The board will hear the request at its Nov. 21 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.