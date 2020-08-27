Braselton planners gave a nod for a large subdivision project off of Davis St. earlier this week.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted to recommend approving a zoning request for 85 acres off Davis St. near the intersection with Henry Braselton Dr. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing on the request Sept. 10.
JTG Holdings, LLC, is requesting annexation and an R-3 residential zoning with plans to construct a detached, single-family home subdivision. One of the conditions recommended by staff limits the number of lots to 199.
Residences are proposed to total 1,800-2,800 sq. ft. Another proposed staff condition requires those houses be a minimum 1,800 sq. ft.
Mike Smith, who spoke for the application, said developers are considering creating a conservation subdivision, but a decision hasn’t been made. They also haven’t decided on a list of amenities, but Smith said they’re considering a community center with a pool and a playground.
Planners voted to recommend approving the project with a number of conditions. In addition to limiting the number of lots to 199 and requiring houses to be a minimum of 1,800 sq. ft., other notable conditions included:
•aligning the subdivision entrance with Henry Braselton Dr.
•requiring a 75-foot buffer on each side of a stream on the property. Planners added a recommendation that no portion of any private lot shall intrude into the stream buffer.
•a six-foot sidewalk must be installed on Davis St. frontage.
•planners also added a condition that developers present an itemized list of amenities to the town’s council.
MIXED USE PROJECT DEFERRED
Braselton planners were set to hear a request on a large project that would include 220 residences and over 100,000 sq. ft. of commercial and office space. That hearing was pulled from the agenda Tuesday, Aug. 18, and is expected to be scheduled for a future date, according to a town announcement.
FJH, LLC, is requesting annexation and a planned unit development zoning for 72 acres off Hwy. 53 at New Cut Rd.
Developers plan to construct 220 detached and attached rental residences. A number of amenities are planned within the residential component of the project, including a playground, parks and a clubhouse.
According to the application, the project is "intended to serve singles, small families and empty nest couples that work or have family in the nearby area."
The project also includes 104,500 sq. ft. of retail, commercial and office space along the frontage of Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd.
