A request for a large subdivision in West Jackson crossed a hurdle last week.
In a split vote, the Jackson County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of two map amendments for 170 acres off Hwy. 332 at Boone Rd. The applicant is requesting a change in the future land use from ag/forestry to residential and a change in the character area from suburban to urban.
Planner Steve Wittry was opposed to the recommendation for approval. Planning commission member Harold Mull was absent.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will consider the requests at its July meeting.
Stanton Porter, an attorney who spoke for the applications, outlined plans for the project at the planning commission’s June 24 meeting. Approximately 340 lots are proposed, which would be constructed in phases over 5-6 years. Green space and a number of amenities are also planned.
If the map amendments are approved, developers plan to seek an R-2 zoning.
A number of area residents voiced opposition to the project, mostly citing issues with traffic in the area and lack of road infrastructure, specifically on Boone Rd.
COUNTY FARM ROAD REZONING
Also at its meeting, planners unanimously recommended approval of a rezoning request from Genuine Mapping and Design for 113 acres on County Farm Rd., Jefferson. The applicant is requesting a rezoning from A-2 to A-R.
A 64-lot subdivision is planned on the property.
CREEK NATION REZONING
Planners also voted to recommend approval of a rezoning — also from Genuine Mapping — for 84 acres on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson. The applicant is requesting a change from A-2 to R-1.
Plans for the property include a 99-lot open space subdivision.
A handful of residents voiced opposition to the project, citing concerns with environmental impacts, stormwater runoff, among others.
OTHER ZONING BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the planning commission voted to recommend approval of:
•a map amendment request from Jasmine Stribling for 5.15 acres at 644 Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson. Stribling requested a character area change from rural to suburban and plans to divide the property into two lots.
•a rezoning request from Wendy Burns for 4.531 acres at 833 Seagraves Mill Rd., Hull. Burns requested a change from A-2 to A-R and plans to divide the property into two lots.
•a special use request for Fortified Telecom Services for 20 acres at 1524 Old State Rd., Pendergrass. The applicant requested a special use to allow construction of a Verizon Wireless tower on a small portion of the property.
•several special use requests for Motorola Solutions to allow construction of a radio tower for the upgrade to the county’s public safety radio system. The planning commission voted to recommend approval of the requests located on .22 acres at 515 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson; 6.72 acres at 11917 Lewis Braselton Blvd., Braselton; and 2 acres at 5271 Traditions Way, Jefferson. The planning commission also tabled a similar special use request for 8.7 acres at 4345 Plainview Rd., Maysville.
•a text amendment to the unified development code. The move would delete the master planned development from the UDC. It would also change requirements for open space subdivisions; amend the number of allowed residential units per acre; and change the minimum lot width for single-family homes.
