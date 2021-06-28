Jackson County is growing, along with the length of time spent in recent zoning meetings.
A new policy aims to control the number of cases heard during any given month and help speed up the process for county staff, the planning commission and the board of commissioners.
The Jackson County Planning Commission informally approved a policy at its June 24 meeting, limiting the number of zoning items that will be on future agendas to 8. (Items that don't meet the 8-item cut will be scheduled for another month.)
Public Development Manager Jamie Dove said the policy is flexible and can be changed at any time if needed. Dove also noted that multiple zoning issues for the same project (a rezoning and a special use for one development; multiple rezonings for several parcels in one development; etc.) won’t be split between two meetings if one or more of the related zoning matters doesn’t meet the 8-item cut.
Recent zoning meetings have been lengthy as the number of cases increases. The June 24 planning commission meeting had 12 agenda items and lasted just under 1 hour and 30 minutes. There are 13 agenda items scheduled for next month.
The amount of opposition that speak at meetings also seems to have increased. There were only 3 zoning items on the Jackson County Board of Commissioner’s Agenda on June 21, but two of those had opposition. That meeting lasted nearly 2 hours, between the zoning matters and other business handled by the BOC.
(0) comments
