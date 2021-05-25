Braselton planners recently voted to recommend approval of a short-term rental/bed and breakfast in the downtown area.
At its May 24 meeting, the Braselton Planning Commission voted to recommend approving two requests from Kacie de Leon for .41 acres at 88 Lakeshore Dr. A second hearing is planned at the Braselton Town Council's June 10 meeting.
De Leon has requested a conditional use to allow a bed and breakfast on the property, which has an existing 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. She also requested a variance for relief on a rule that requires the B&B operator to live on the premises.
The property won't be a traditional B&B. De Leon plans to run an Airbnb on the property.
Six people will be allowed to stay at a time (two per bedroom). The property will be rented as a whole (not as individual rooms).
De Leon also noted there's ample parking in the driveway, security measures in place and said strict rules to prevent disturbances of the neighbors.
EDNAVILLE RD. REQUEST
In other business, planners recommended approval of a rezoning request from David Elder with Valiant Services on 46.6 acres at 587 Ednaville Rd.
Developers are requesting a change from R-2 to R-3 on a previously approved subdivision to allow a slightly smaller house size. No changes are planned to the layout and design of the project, which includes 80 lots.
Planners recommended approval with a number of the town planning staff's conditions, including limiting the development to detached single family, requiring a minimum of 2,000 sq. ft. houses and having a maximum of 80 lots. Planners also recommended a condition that the subdivision's covenants restrict rentals to 30% with a hardship exception. The commission also suggested that developers incorporate amenities consistent with other developments in the town.
